TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver has died following a T-bone collision at a busy Tampa intersection Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Busch Boulevard and Nebraska Avenue.

According to police, a Nissan was turning south onto Nebraska from Busch, when it was T-boned by a Mercedes SUV that was heading east on Busch.

The Nissan driver died at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Police said their investigation was ongoing.