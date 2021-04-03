Driver dies after losing control of car, hitting tree and bicyclist in Bloomingdale

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Bloomingdale.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the intersection of Nature’s Way Boulevard and Golf Meadow Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Saturday where a car had overturned and hit a bicyclist.

While driving southbound on Nature’s Way Boulevard, the driver of a 2018 silver Kia Stinger lost control of the car, hit a tree, and then hit a bicyclist. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The bicyclist was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

“Our traffic homicide detectives are processing the scene and waiting for toxicology results that would reveal whether alcohol was a factor in this crash,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “At this point, we know the vehicle was driving over the speed limit. This is a tragic example of the importance of obeying traffic laws and making safety the top priority. Tonight, one person is dead and another is fighting for their life due to reckless driving.”

If you witnessed the crash or have any information that may be useful to the investigation, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.