Driver dies after crashing into Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver has died after crashing their car into a home in Tampa, authorities said.

The accident happened in the area of Sheldon Road and Gross Point Boulevard around 7:30 p.m Wednesday night.

Deputies said the driver lost control of their vehicle while traveling southbound on Sheldon Road. The 2004 Pontiac GTO hit several things, including a concrete barrier. It also struck a home, but did not travel through it.

The driver died at the scene, but no one else was hurt.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: