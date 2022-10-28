TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man died Friday after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his pickup truck into a vehicle outside a grocery store, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a report, the crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Riverview Fresh Market, 9613 U.S. Highway 301.

The Highway Patrol said the man was heading south on the highway near Gibsonton Drive when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his truck. The vehicle went onto the shoulder of the roadway, then traveled through a ditch into the parking lot, where it hit a Ford van.

Police said the man died, but it’s unclear if it was from the medical emergency or injuries that may have been sustained during the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to the report.