Driver cited for move over law after hitting Road Ranger truck on I-4

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger had a close call on Interstate 4 Saturday morning.

Troopers say the Road Ranger was stopped in the outside westbound lane of I-4 near the McIntosh Road exit when the driver of a pickup truck tried to pass another car, however, didn’t get out of the lane in time.

The pickup truck collided with the back of the Road Ranger’s truck, causing the Road Ranger to go into the shoulder of the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say the pickup truck also hit the backside of the car they were trying to pass, causing that car to rotate and collide with the center guardrail.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the crash, according to FHP.

The pickup truck driver was cited for a move over law violation.