Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Tampa

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Tampa late Tuesday night.

At about 11 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 3400 block of Phillips Street.

Police said two men were found wounded in the front yard of the home. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators suspect the men had been targeted.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss