Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Tampa late Tuesday night.
At about 11 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 3400 block of Phillips Street.
Police said two men were found wounded in the front yard of the home. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Investigators suspect the men had been targeted.
Further information was not immediately available.
