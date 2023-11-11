TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his head from a drive-by shooting in Tampa Saturday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:25 p.m., Tampa police responded to the 3700 block of East Emma Street where they found the boy with a gunshot wound.

Tampa PD and Tampa Fire Rescue tried to save the teen, but after being taken to a nearby hospital, he died.

Police said detectives are working to find the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477 or TIP411.

No additional details were released.