“Drive-by” donation drives encourage giving from a distance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Times are tough for so many in Tampa Bay, but “drive-by” donations makes it easy to give back whille keeping social distance.

Neighbors on Davis Islands showed Wednesday night that you don’t have to go far to give donations that will go a long way for local struggling charities.

Chris Floyd, who lives on Davis Islands, opted for some quarantine cleaning.

“It’s a good time, you’re home, just to clean the house out,” he said.

Between him and his family, they stuffed quite a few bags of clothing and food donations.

“There were things in our cupboard we have been buying since all this started and we thought, you know what, let’s just get rid of this stuff,” he said.

Thanks to State Representative Jackie Toledo, neighbors could donate through social distance. They simply dropped donations in bags or boxes at the end of their driveways as Toledo and her family spent hours traversing the island picking them up.

“A lot of clothes, a lot of food, I think everyone is trying to do their part,” Toledo said.

Toledo called it a “Honk and Drive” and says she was inspired by the drive-by birthday party trend we’ve seen since the pandemic began.

Those donations are now on their way to Metropolitan Ministries and The Spring of Tampa Bay.

“Last week I heard that Metropolitan Ministries ran out of food, and they had to turn people away,” Toledo said.

Wednesday’s donation drive proved that even from a distance, neighbors find a way to come together.

“I read today Tom Brady donated $750,000 worth of meals, and he’s just coming into the community,” Chris Floyd said. “So, if you can’t give a bag or two of food, I mean, c’mon!”

Toledo hopes to hold another Honk and Drive next Wednesday in Hyde Park, followed by Beach Park.