TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From outside Raymond James Stadium, collective cheers could be heard from Taylor Swift’s legion of fans as she performed 44 songs from her chart-topping catalog.

The Swifties from near and far were “Bejeweled” and dressed in “Style” as they entered the stadium for the first night of The Eras Tour.

“Outfits are the debut album so we’re going country and this is my version of lover,” Grace Hogan said pointing to the heart on her face. “That’s all I got.”

Hogan and Hannah Lockwood put their outfits together last minute because for them “Karma” is purchasing a pair of Taylor Swift tickets just hours before the concert.

“That’s a private matter,” Hogan said when asked how much she paid. “We do whatever for Taylor,” Lockwood added.

On StubHub, the cheapest seats available on the ticket resale site for Friday’s concert are $540.

With this being Taylor Swift’s only tour stop in the Sunshine State, Magdalena Herb and Carol Huff made the drive from Gainsville to see their favorite musical artist.

“She brings so many different groups together and all her albums are so different from each other,” Herb said.

“I think we’ve gotten to see an evolution of Swift and so there’s an era for everybody that’s brought you in,” Huff said.

Herb said she bought their tickets during the Ticketmaster debacle when they first when on sale last November.

“Probably 15 mins after I got them I could hear people screaming in the library because they could not get them,” she said. “I mean the system crashed after I got them.”

For the fans who have followed the many eras of Taylor Swift’s career, memories are being made at Ray Jay that will last a lifetime.

“I’ve been a fan of hers since I was ten years old, so this is like a dream come true for me,” Taylor Darling said.