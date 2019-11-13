Drawing to adopt rescue dogs set for Thursday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nearly 300 dogs who experienced neglect are getting ready to find their forever homes.

The dogs were seized from a Tampa breeder in September, and have since been on the mend, and truly coming back to life.

More than 1,400 people applied to adopt one of the dogs at an event over the weekend.

The names will be drawn at random by Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Bradley Pinion, who recently created the #puntsforpups program with the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

Applicants will be notified by email on Friday of their status. Those chosen to adopt will select and pick up their dogs on Nov. 17

The Pet Resource Center says once the dogs are adopted out, it will do an annual checkup on the dogs for three years.

Anyone who breaks the adoption contract could face a $500 fine or have the dog taken away.