Dramatic video shows deputy use defibrillator to save student who collapsed at Tampa school

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A school resource deputy is being recognized for his life-saving actions after a student collapsed at Wharton High School in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was seen breathing irregularly before he collapsed to the ground in an outdoor area on the campus on Aug. 17. School staff was flagged down by another student who alerted them to the unresponsive teen.

Deputy William Mellana, a school resource officer, radioed for help and responded with a defibrillator. He attached it to the teen and delivered electric shocks to his chest, then performed about seven minutes of CPR. School employees, including a school nurse, were there to assist. The sheriff’s office released tense body camera video that shows the situation unfold.

The teenager was eventually stabilized, and paramedics arrived and transported him to AdventHealth Wesley Chapel. He has since recovered and was released from the hospital.

“There is no better reward in doing our jobs than being able to help someone and especially save someone’s life. Deputy Mellana’s actions are a shining example of the heroism and composure under pressure that law enforcement officers must display every day,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are incredibly grateful that the first aid training each of our deputies receives was able to help this young man make it back home to his family.”