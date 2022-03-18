TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 100 people were stopped and 10 were arrested during the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office “Operation Shamrock” impaired driving crackdown on St. Patrick’s Day.

Deputies said the operation was a county-wide effort to stop impaired driving on Thursday. In total, 106 traffic stops were made to “ensure that drivers were not getting behind the wheel intoxicated,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

The goal of the operation was also to reduce potential crashes, injuries, and fatalities due to impaired driving.

“This year, with St. Patrick’s Day falling during Spring Break, we were prepared for larger than usual celebrations and wanted to make sure that people were drinking responsibly,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Thanks to the efforts of our deputies and Operation Shamrock, drivers who could have seriously hurt themselves or others were taken off of our Hillsborough County roadways. We are pleased that the holiday passed without any major incidents.”