TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled Tuesday morning at Tampa International Airport, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

There were 30 flights delayed and 19 flights canceled both in and out of Tampa International, according to FlightAware.

A majority of the cancellations were United, with 13 cancelled flights, according to FlightAware. JetBlue made up a majority of the delays, with 11.

Flights between Tampa International and Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey were the most affected, according to FlightAware.

NBC News reported that many flights across the country were delayed or canceled Tuesday due to weather along the East Coast.

Passengers should check with their airline directly for the status of their individual flight.