Dozens of E-scooters removed from Hillsborough river

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A team of divers spent their Tuesday on the Tampa Riverwalk fishing out debris and electric scooters.

The Tampa Police Marine Unit and Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful organized a team of volunteers, including divers, to remove electric scooters from the Tampa Riverwalk.

Most of the scooters were covered in barnacles which means they’ve been in the river for awhile and getting them out of the water isn’t exactly easy with each scooter weighing around twenty pounds.

Divers didn’t just pull up scooters on Tuesday afternoon they also pulled out traffic cones and items thrown into the river following Gasparilla.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss