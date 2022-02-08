Dozens of E-scooters removed from Hillsborough river

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A team of divers spent their Tuesday on the Tampa Riverwalk fishing out debris and electric scooters.

The Tampa Police Marine Unit and Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful organized a team of volunteers, including divers, to remove electric scooters from the Tampa Riverwalk.

Most of the scooters were covered in barnacles which means they’ve been in the river for awhile and getting them out of the water isn’t exactly easy with each scooter weighing around twenty pounds.

Divers didn’t just pull up scooters on Tuesday afternoon they also pulled out traffic cones and items thrown into the river following Gasparilla.