TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of people moving into a Tampa apartment complex say there are many issues with the building, from mold to exposed wires.

Many of those moving in are college students. They reached out to 8 On Your Side for help. Several describe the conditions at “The Ivy” as unlivable.

Video sent to 8 On Your Side from inside one apartment shows the ceiling in the bathroom collapsed.

Susan Buss planned to move in Thursday, but she said she walked into an apartment filled with mold, stains, leaks and other issues.

“I haven’t slept. I’ve been crying. I’m not trying to cry now. I’m not naïve. All of us toured here,” Buss said.” All of them are disgusting.”

Courtesy: Susan Buss

Buss moved to Tampa from South Carolina for work. She was forced to stay with a friend.

“I don’t trust it. I don’t trust them,” Buss said.

The Ivy is home to many college students, who also planned to move in on Thursday. However, some say they had to stay in hotels overnight.

Courtesy: Cameron Fiorello

“The last 24 hours have been a nightmare,” Ethan Norris said. He rooms with a USF student.

An employee at The Ivy told 8 On Your Side they’re trying to get many people moved in, and at the same time, trying to get everyone’s apartments up to par.

They told us to reach out to their corporate office, Campus Life & Style. By late Friday afternoon, we had not received a response.

Many like Buss are trying to figure out their next move.

“I want nothing to do with them. I want everyone else to be able to break the lease because it’s not right,” Buss said.