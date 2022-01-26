Dozens attend Tampa Police Chief candidate community forum

Pictured left to right (Interim Chief Ruben “Butch” Delgado, Tampa Police Department, Assistant Chief Cherise Giordani Gause, Miami Police Department, Mary O’Connor, Former Assistant Chief of Operations, Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The search for Tampa’s next Police Chief is underway.

The three finalists are, Interim Tampa Police Chief Ruben Delgado, Miami Police Department Assistant Chief Cherise Gause and Tampa PD’s former Assistant Chief of Operations, Mary O’Connor.

Two of the three candidates answered several questions during a community forum Wednesday night and had an opportunity to share their policing strategies. Delgado was not at the forum due to a death in the family.

Gause promised to focus on the crime problem.

“I will be focused on building relationships with the community, officer wellness and training,” Gause said.

O’Connor agreed.

“They need to feel safe, confident and that they can trust their police department,” O’Connor said.

While doing research on the candidates, 8 On Your Side learned O’Connor was arrested in 1995 when she was a Tampa Police Officer. She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly intoxication.

“I believe in second chances,” O’Connor said. “I am a strong proponent of people making mistakes, learning from them, and having a second chance to prove themselves, and I was given that second chance in 1996, and I’m a better person because of it, I’m a stronger leader, and I’m going to be a more well-rounded police chief because of the adversity I was able to overcome.”

Regina Virgil was born and raised in Tampa. She loves where she lives but things could be better. She says gunshots are a constant.

“All the time in East Tampa, every three days, it’s no end in sight,” Virgil said.

Virgil is with East Hillsborough Heights Neighborhood Crime Watch. She joined many of her neighbors Wednesday participating in the process of selecting the next police chief.

“We want someone who can keep us safe and engage us and be a part of the solution,” Virgil said. “We want to partner with the police chief, we want to be a part of the plans for our neighborhoods and make it safe.”

Also in the audience was Tampa City Council, a citizens review board and neighborhood associations. Former Tampa Police Chief and current Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she hopes to make a decision within a week.