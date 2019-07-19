Dozens attend solidarity rally for Puerto Rico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than a hundred people with ties to Puerto Rico gathered in the parking lot of the La Fritanga de Tonita restaurant parking lot on Gunn Highway in Hillsborough County for a solidarity rally.

They are joining with their families and loved ones on the island demanding that Governor Ricardo Rossello resign.

Last weekend, Puerto Rico’s center for investigative journalism published private group chats between Governor Rossello and several close aides that included vulgar and homophobic comments.

There is also a new report from that group alleging public corruption involving billions of dollars.

Jeannie Calderin with Somos Puerto Rico Tampa organized the rally.

“We don’t want the governor anymore,” said Calderin. “The people are speaking and saying we don’t want you here anymore. Bye, bye.”

Mari Rodriguez-Sallaberry was born in Puerto Rico and currently has many family members and loved ones there. The issue is quite emotional for her.

“Because it’s time to take back our island. It’s just going too much,” said Rodriguez-Sallaberry. “And he should have some dignity and respect what the whole Puerto Rican, the ones from outside of Puerto Rico that want to live in Puerto Rico, we don’t want him there. “

Organizers say there are no future rallies planned, but if there is no change in Puerto Rico they say they may set up weekly gatherings.