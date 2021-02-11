Dozens arrested in Super Bowl human trafficking sting, sheriff says

Blue skies and favorable weather greets the thousands of fans attending the festivities at Curtis Hixon Park during the NFL’s Super Bowl 55 Experience on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Tampa. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Hillsborough County have arrested dozens of people in connection with a human trafficking operation that was timed to coincide with the Super Bowl.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will hold a press conference Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to announce the results of “Operation Game Over”, a week-long operation targeting suspected human traffickers.

“While the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office conducts anti-human trafficking operations year round, the week leading up to a large event, in this case the Super Bowl, is known to draw in people seeking to benefit from the sexual exploitation of others,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Prepared for an increase in illicit activity, undercover deputies ramped up investigations to identify those who, ultimately, keep the sex trade in business.”

The agency said dozens of arrests were made, and three people are facing human trafficking charges.

Chronister is expected to share more details at the press conference Thursday. You can watch the event live on WFLA.com or the WFLA Facebook page.