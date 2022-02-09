Downtown Tampa’s River O’ Green Fest to return after 2-year hiatus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Downtown Tampa’s River O’ Green Fest is back! The annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration is set to return to the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 12, will transform the Hillsborough River into a bright shade of green. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks, beer, and family-friendly activities.

Festivities will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“It’s been way too long since Tampa got its Irish on, so let’s get ready to shamrock and roll at River O’Green 2022,” City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. “One thing we can all a-green on is that this town knows how to paddy.”

“We are so excited to bring back this wonderful Tampa tradition,” Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Lynda Remund said. “We haven’t been able to host our signature event since 2019, so we know people are looking forward to putting on their green garb, pulling out their best Irish accent, and celebrating the holiday in the greatest city!”