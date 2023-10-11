TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of downtown Tampa’s Riverwalk is slated to temporarily close for construction.

Those who frequent the Riverwalk will need to work a detour into their route, a spokesperson for the City of Tampa confirmed Tuesday.

Riverwalk foot traffic will be rerouted onto Ashley Drive, in front of the Wells Fargo building, between Whiting Street and Borein Street. Crews will build a protected walkway around the future site of the Pendry Residences so the Riverwalk can stay open during the two-year construction period.

The city did not announced a date for the Riverwalk closure, but it is expected within the next 60 days. It will last around four to six weeks.

The 38-story Pendry Residences tower will feature a 5-star hotel and luxury condominiums. It is expected to open sometime in 2025.

The site was supposed to house the Trump Tower Tampa project in the 2000s, but it fell through due to lack of funding and other issues detailed in a 2018 report from ProPublica.