TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of downtown Tampa’s Riverwalk will temporarily close for construction beginning Monday.

A spokesperson for the City of Tampa confirmed the closure and detour will last about four to six weeks.

Riverwalk foot traffic will be rerouted onto Ashley Drive, in front of the Wells Fargo building, between Whiting Street and Borein Street. Crews will build a protected walkway around the future site of the Pendry Residences so the Riverwalk can stay open during the two-year construction period.

“We are working with our community partners, including Friends of the Riverwalk and Visit Tampa Bay, in order to design a pleasing Riverwalk experience within this area. This continues to be a coordinated effort between Parks & Recreation, Mobility, Construction Services, and the Developer.” Crystal Clark, City of Tampa

The 38-story Pendry Residences tower will feature a 5-star hotel and luxury condominiums. It is expected to open sometime in 2025.

The site was supposed to house the Trump Tower Tampa project in the 2000s, but it fell through due to lack of funding and other issues detailed in a 2018 report from ProPublica.