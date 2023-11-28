Related video: ‘Enchant Christmas’ lights up Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Downtown Tampa Riverwalk was nominated for best holiday lights display in USA Today’s annual “10Best” Readers’ Choice Awards.

Friends of the Riverwalk kicked off their Holiday Spectacular on Sunday by lighting a 35-foot tree floating in the harbor near the Tampa Convention Center.

The Riverwalk features holiday displays and activities at multiple locations along the 2.6-mile path, including the Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Winter Wonder Wharf at Sparkman Wharf.

Even the Pirate Water Taxi, which sails the length of the Riverwalk, is decked out in lights for the season. On Dec. 23, dozens of vessels will sail along the Riverwalk in the holiday lighted boat parade, competing for a trophy awarding the best display.

Voting for the Reader’s Choice Awards ends on Wednesday. You can vote for the Tampa Riverwalk on the USA Today website.