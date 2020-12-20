LIVE NOW /
Downtown Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade brings holiday cheer along Hillsborough River

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa residents were able to spread some holiday cheers Saturday night in downtown.

The 2020 Downtown Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade took place along the Hillsborough River.

The event could be seen from both sides of the Riverwalk. The boat parade route was approximately 3.5 miles.

Trophies will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in both the small vessel and large vessel divisions.

Below is a map of the boat parade’s route:

Tampa Riverwalk

For more details on the parade and other holiday events and activities, visit the Tampa Riverwalk’s website.

