Downtown Tampa high-rise continues to see problems following flooding issue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Problems continue to pop up at the Element high-rise apartment building in Downtown Tampa a couple of weeks after a terrible flood. This time, the issues involve the elevators.

Several people were stuck inside of an elevator in the 35-story building for 40 minutes.

“As soon as the elevators closed, it just stopped. We immediately called and they said they would send some help and 20 minutes later we hadn’t heard anything and they said maintenance was on it,” said resident, Tori Timmerman. “It was getting really hot in there and everyone was really sweaty. Everybody was keeping quiet but you could tell everyone was freaking out.”



Even though this is the same building that had flooding issues a few weeks ago, Timmerman had one thing on her mind for herself and her little 4-year-old daughter who was stuck with her yesterday.

“It was survival instinct kicking in and we were just trying to get help and get out of there. I mean 40 minutes we didn’t hear anything and they weren’t talking with us,” she said.

Despite making it safely off of the elevator just under an hour later, Timmerman has words for the high-rise and property management team.

“Do better, just do better. Be more passionate as there are real people here and real families,” she said.

8 On Your Side reached out to Northland, the owner of Element Tampa, and they sent us a statement that reads:

“Yesterday, the capacity limit was exceeded in one of our elevators, which caused it to temporarily stop service. Emergency maintenance personnel took the necessary steps to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and the elevator resumed its normal operation shortly after.”

Timmerman’s fiance Dustin Staggers says they are so fed up, they have now taken steps to move out of town to find a new place to live. The elevator issue was the last straw.