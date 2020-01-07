Downtown Tampa businesses displaced by massive fire

Businesses in the heart of downtown Tampa are scrambling to re-open after a massive four alarm blaze Sunday night.

Most of Monday clean up crews could be seen on Franklin St. assessing the damage.

Szechuan House, the Chinese restaurant that burned down, is a complete loss. An adjacent CVS that shared a wall with Szechuan hopes to reopen in the coming days.

But Frankie’s on Franklin, a bar and grill that just opened in the historic building that flanks Szechuan House, will likely remained closed for the coming months due to damage.

The new neighborhood staple had just been getting into a groove after opening about a year ago, explained general manager Shane Lobsinger.

“We developed a lot of regulars and they show us support constantly,” Lobsinger said.

Lobsinger said the restaurant suffered major smoke and water damage when Szechuan House went up in flames. He rushed downtown Sunday after hearing about the fire from a text from one of their regulars.

“All I wanted to do was run in and try to help,” Lobsinger said. “I wanted to help so much.”

The fire marshal would not let 8 On Your Side inside Frankie’s Monday to survey the damage. However, Lobsinger shared photos with us that show busted out windows and waterlogged walls. He said it could be two to three months before they’re back in business.

The owner of Frankie’s is promosing employees gigs at his other business during the restoration.

The fire is still under investigation.