HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after he lost control of the car for an unknown reason and was ejected from his vehicle Saturday morning in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 53-year-old Dover man driving a Ford SUV was traveling southbound on Paul Buchman Highway around 7 a.m.

Near the intersection of Bruton Road, FHP said the man lost control of his SUV, traveling to the east shoulder and overturning the vehicle.

The SUV came to a rest on the adjacent railroad tracks.

FHP said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, dying at the scene of the crash.