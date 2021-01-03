‘Dough-ver’ 2020 ‘survivor shake’ benefits Metropolitan Ministries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An ice cream and cookie dough shop in Tampa has released an over-the-top milkshake to celebrate the end of 2020, all while benefitting Metropolitan Ministries.

“Dough Nation” posted “We did it! We survived 2020!” on Twitter on Sunday, with a photo of a “DOUGHver” the top milkshake.

The milkshake comes with doughnuts on top of the glass and a cookie of a unicorn wearing a mask.

We did it❕We survived 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣! Now it is time to celebrate with our NEW Doughver The Top 2020 Survivor Shake!

This shake will only be available January 5th – 31st, so get yours while supplies last!

— Dough Nation (@doughnationtb) January 3, 2021

Reference to the 2020 presidential election from both parties is made, and the shake is topped with a “vaccine.”

The edible cookie dough shop is owned and operated by nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries.

All proceeds go directly to the ministries’ hunger relief programs.