‘Dough-ver’ 2020 ‘survivor shake’ benefits Metropolitan Ministries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An ice cream and cookie dough shop in Tampa has released an over-the-top milkshake to celebrate the end of 2020, all while benefitting Metropolitan Ministries.
“Dough Nation” posted “We did it! We survived 2020!” on Twitter on Sunday, with a photo of a “DOUGHver” the top milkshake.
The milkshake comes with doughnuts on top of the glass and a cookie of a unicorn wearing a mask.
Reference to the 2020 presidential election from both parties is made, and the shake is topped with a “vaccine.”
The shake will be available beginning Jan. 5 through Jan. 31, while supplies last.
The edible cookie dough shop is owned and operated by nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries.
All proceeds go directly to the ministries’ hunger relief programs.
