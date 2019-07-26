Double murder trial of former FSU student resumes in Tampa courtroom

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The double murder trial for Nicole Nachtman, 25, is set to continue with more witness testimony as she faces life in prison if convicted.

Nachtman is a former student at Florida State University and is accused of killing her mother and stepfather in Tampa in 2015.

So far this week witnesses have been reliving what they heard and saw at the scene four years ago in a quite Carrollwood neighborhood.

“We heard a pop and then I heard a pop, pop. It almost sounded like fireworks and I was kind of thinking maybe there were kids outside doing fireworks,” said neighbor Wesley Roe.

Roe later learned those popping sounds in his neighbor’s home were actually gunshots.

Nachtman is accused of killing her mother Myriam Dienes and her stepfather Robert Dienes at their home in Carrollwood.

Prosecutors said Nachtman then drove back to FSU in Tallahassee after committing the crime.

That’s where investigators locked her up and then later charged her with the murders.

Nachtman’s defense attorney claims she spent years dealing with a demanding mom who bullied her.

Her lead attorney also told the jury, Nachtman has been troubled for most of her life.

The state isn’t seeking the death penalty in this case, so Nachtman could face life in prison.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

