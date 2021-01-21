Double homicide investigation underway after 2 found dead outside Riverview business

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide outside a Riverview business Thursday morning.

Deputies said the two victims were found outside a business in the 100 block of Pelican Creek Circle around midnight, and that they had suffered upper body trauma. Their names were not released.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

“Detectives are collecting evidence to try and determine what led to these deaths and who is behind the attack,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Given that this crime occurred in an isolated area, in the middle of the night, finding witnesses will be a challenge, which makes it imperative for anyone who saw or heard anything, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.