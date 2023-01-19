MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police detectives were in the right place at the right time when they spotted an older-model Chevrolet Corvette driving, on fire.

Authorities said the sports car was driving along Barcarotta Avenue near 1st Avenue Wednesday evening when it erupted in flames.

The department said detectives ran after the car to alert the driver, while also notifying dispatchers.

While the detectives were unsuccessful in putting out the flames with portable fire extinguishers, the City of Bradenton Fire Department quickly arrived and put out the fire.

“You don’t see that every day!” the department said in a social media post.