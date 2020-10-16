Donor information may have been compromised in AdventHealth data breach

TAMPA (WFLA) – AdventHealth Foundation West Florida says some donor’s personal information may have been compromised in a data breach that occurred in February.

Officials say they learned of the incident on July 16. When third party software vendor Blackbaud informed AdventHealth that an unauthorized individual had gained access to their systems between February 7 and May 20.

Blackbaud said the individual may have acquired a backup of the database that manages the donor information for the organizations they support and were able to access donor’s name, address, date of birth, medical record number, date of admission, patient location, patient type, gender, email address, employer name and address, treating physician and gifting information.

Social Security numbers, financial accounts, and credit card information were encrypted and were not accessible. Blackbaud says this also did not affect the AdventHealth electronic medical record system.

AdventHealth is mailing letters to all individuals who were potentially impacted.

AdventHealth says they are providing dedicated assistance with answering any questions about this incident, at (877) 376-0121, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m

