Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump may be unable to campaign as he recovers from COVID-19, but his son took up the mantle for him with two events in Florida on Thursday, including one in Tampa.

Trump Jr. spoke for about 45 minutes at Stepp’s Towing near the State Fairgrounds to about 500 supporters, mixing jokes, anecdotes about his father, and attacks on Democrats to rile up the crowd.

“Unlike Joe Biden, we’ve actually signed the front of a paycheck,” Trump Jr. said.

Describing his father’s run for president as a sacrifice from his business life, the president’s eldest son told the crowd a story about the day Trump announced his presidency, and the warning he gave him.

“We went down on the elevator together from his office, before he went down on the infamous escalator ride with Melania. He looks me in the eyes and says, ‘and now we find out who our real friends are,'” Trump Jr. said.

News Channel 8’s Evan Donovan spoke to several supporters after the event who were thrilled to be there.

“His father didn’t need to do this,” said Kendell Perez, a former New Yorker who now lives in Tampa Bay. “He did it for the American people.”

“I’ve only seen Trump Jr. a little bit, but I was very impressed with him,” said Rob Nolan of Palm Harbor.

“Law and order” was a big part of Trump Jr.’s message, fitting for a speech given in front of what may be the largest “thin blue line” flag in the country.

“We dubbed it Big Blue,” said Travis Emerson of Off Road United Foundation, a non-profit that supports law enforcement and first responders, including towing companies. “It’s 20 feet by 38 feet. We’ve asked if anybody in the country has a larger flag, and nobody’s contested it. We wish somebody would to show their support.”

Trump Jr. was preceded by a slew of local conservatives on stage, including St. Pete Congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna, incoming Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

