Domestic dispute leads to base lockdown at MacDill, suspect found in Hernando County

TAMPA (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force base went on lockdown at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning, just as hundreds of people were arriving for work.

The base sent out text messages and emails to staff, but the lockdown created a traffic nightmare. Base Commander Colonel Steve Snelson sent out a message on social media to explain the situation.

“We had a pretty dynamic situation this morning when we had to put the base on lockdown. We received reports of an armed suspect over in the Tanker Way Gate area. Thankfully, we searched the area and didn’t find any evidence of an intruder,” said Snelson.

St. Petersburg Police say the situation began at 10601 Gandy Boulevard at an apartment complex when they received reports of windows of a car being broken and then shots being fired around 2:00 a.m.

“What we’ve been able to determine is that this guy showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend’s apartment and damaged the car, knocked out the windows,” said Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Gates at MacDill were reopened, with the exception of the Tanker Way Gate at 8:00 a.m.

“We all took this very seriously and I know it may have been inconvenient for folks during the morning commute but when it comes to safety of our service members, as well as our families, we’re always going to go with the better approach and be conservative on there,” said Colonel Snelson.

The suspect was later located in Hernando County and taken into custody.