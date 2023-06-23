TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Doja Cat is coming to Tampa for her ‘Scarlet Tour’ this fall!

Amalie Arena announced that it will be one of the stops for the tour on Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Doja Cat will be joined by fellow rapper Doechii as a guest performer.

According to the singer’s website, Tampa is one of her two Florida stops, the other being at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Doja Cat fans can register to boost their chances of getting tickets once they go on sale, although it doesn’t guarantee a seat.

“We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available and random selection will determine which valid registered fans will receive a unique access code and which will be put on the waitlist,” Ticketmaster said on its website. “Getting an access code to the presale doesn’t guarantee tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you aren’t initially selected, you’ll be placed on the waitlist and may receive an access code if tickets remain.”

Registration will remain open through Monday, June 26 at 1 AM EDT. Tickets will become available on June 30 at 10 a.m.