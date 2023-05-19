TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Georgia man will be spending the next six years and six months in federal prison after getting involved in a scheme to smuggle methamphetamine from Mexico into Tampa Bay.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida, stated that Jose Javier, 55, of Atlanta was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine on Feb. 2.

Officials said Galvan and other co-conspirators planned to bring high-purity methamphetamine from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Atlanta and Tampa in the summer of 2021.

Galvan’s part in the plot was to drive from Atlanta to Tampa to plan the distribution of the drugs in Tampa Bay, promising to sell several kilos for around $5,700 through his courier, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“A drug courier drove from Atlanta to Plant City and delivered 1.89 kilograms of high-purity methamphetamine imported from Mexico,” the release said. “The courier transported the methamphetamine in a bright green laundry detergent box.”

On July 22, 2021, Galvan traveled to Temple Terrace to collect over $11,000 to pay for the meth delivery, officials said.

The U.S. attorney’s office said the next week, Galvan and his courier agreed to deliver more methamphetamine to Central Florida. However, their plan was stopped when the courier was stopped in Lowndes County, Georgia, where law enforcement officers found “two laundry detergent boxes containing an aggregate amount of approximately 4.9 kilograms of methamphetamine.”

Four agencies collaborated on this investigation including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Winter Haven Police Department, the Plant City Police Department, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.