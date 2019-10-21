Hundreds of dogs seized from Hillsborough Co. breeder ready for new life

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hundreds of dogs got a proper washing and spent time outside Monday. The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says they have been slammed providing basic needs to these 350 pups.

“If they’ve seen the outside it’s been on concrete. This is the first time out on a yard with some grass and some playtime,” says Mallory Offner, Chief Veterinarian at the Pet Resource Center.

This mom and her 3 puppies are among the 350 dogs picked up from Toyland Pet Resort last month. A judge ordered the animals removed from their cages.

“Their living conditions were quite bad; very dirty, overcrowding, they’ve never really known toys or a lot of human interaction either so we are trying to get them used to some of those things,” Offner.

The owner, Robert Royers, was court-ordered to never own dogs again. Manager of the business, Alice Holt was ordered the same back in 2011.

“This has been ongoing for some time. It’s been quite a challenge; a lot of manpower. Now, of course, we’re overwhelmed bringing in this many dogs in. It doubled our amount of dogs,” says Director of Pet Resources Scott Trebatoski.

The resource center thanks the many volunteers that have helped take care of the basic needs of the animals. And now baths and a towel rub since the animals are still considered evidence in this case.

“After some socialization and some TLC they’ll make some really great pets overall,” says Offner.

Time is running out for the owner to make any appeals to the court. The county is expecting criminal charges to possibly come in the next 30 days.

An official adoption date has not been set yet.