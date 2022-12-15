TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.

It happened on East Crenshaw Street where Laura Fowler told 8 On Your Side her daughter was playing outside when she was attacked.

Hillsborough County officials shared the dog was surrendered to animal control on Wednesday. The agency will decide whether the dog will be euthanized or not.

“I’m happy it got taken away because it won’t bite another child that’s walking around,” Fowler said.

The dog attack sent Fowler’s daughter to the hospital where she got 26 stitches for her injuries.

“We’re just trying to take it one day at a time with her letting her heal not just her body physically, but emotionally.”