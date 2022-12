TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog was rescued from an overpass ledge in Hillsborough County on Monday.

According to the county, the dog was trapped on a ledge on the I-275 overpass over the Armenia exit.

The dog, named Sheeba, had dug out under her owner’s backyard fence and eventually got herself stuff on the overpass.

She was rescued by Hillsborough County Animal Control.

The owners had microchipped the dog and Animal Country quickly got Sheeba back to them.

Body camera video shows the pup’s rescue.