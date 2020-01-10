Dog rescued by Hillsborough sheriff’s deputy, search for owner underway

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – An amazing rescue by a Hillsborough County deputy.

Deputy Stephanie Sanderson with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was able to save a dog after he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 41 just north of Symmes Road.

Deputy Sanderson was able to pull the dog out of the road preventing him from getting hit again.

The dog, now named Todd, is currently recovering from its injuries at BluePearl in Brandon and they will keep him until he fully recovers.

The dog does not have a microchip but was however wearing a collar with no tags. Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

