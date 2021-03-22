Dog recovering after being shot 7 times in Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – What this sweet pup named Ace had to go through is the stuff of nightmares. The suffering, he endured is heartbreaking, terrified as he was tied up, alone, and scared as multiple bullets came at him, ravaging his body, one by one.

Ace suffered in the worst way, in the end, suffering seven gunshot wounds after the cruelest of crimes was committed by a known felon living next door, according to Hillsborough deputies.

Detectives tell 8 On Your Side the man has a lengthy criminal record now includes allegations of animal abuse.

Despite suffering horrific pain, including a bullet that went through the pup’s nose and another in his paw, crushing the bones in his leg so badly veterinarians say they may have to amputate.

Ace is gentle and is getting lots of TLC from the veterinarian staff at Pet Resource Center. They describe Ace as a good boy, so sweet, so calm as they treat his painful wounds.

At the end of it all, Ace is a survivor, his gentle spirit seen by veterinarians who rushed him into emergency surgery.

Detectives say a felon living next-door got angry when Ace was barking and crying, just wanting someone to notice him and play. Deputies tell us that’s when the cruelty began, shot multiple times.

Deputies say they know who did this and a search is ongoing to find that felon.

As for Ace, he is doing well and recovering and will most likely be available for adoption in roughly six weeks.

His tail is wagging, and his kind spirit is making all the veterinarians pleased with his progress, happy that their little survivor is acing his treatment