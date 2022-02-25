Dog hit by car in Tampa needs care, forever home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog in a “doggie wheelchair” is available for adoption at a Hillsborough County shelter.

“Mena” got to the Pet Resource Center last week after she was hit by a car. She is paralyzed in her hind legs and may not ever regain use of them.

According to a Hillsborough County spokesman, someone donated a wheelchair, which Mena is now using to get around.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County

The shelter is hoping to get the word out that she is now available for adoption by a rescue group or a resident who “knows what they would be getting into” as Mena would still need medical care after adoption.

The Pet Resource Center is open Friday until 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Sunday. Appointments for adoption are strongly encouraged, and priority will be given to those with appointments.

