BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog has died after a Brandon home caught on fire Wednesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Around 7:19 a.m., fire crews received a report of smoke coming from a garage roof on Stratford Manor Drive.

Crews entered the home, where the flames were near the kitchen with smoke covering the floor. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes.

A search of the home was conducted where the fire rescue team discovered a dog who had died due to the incident.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.