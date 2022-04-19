TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog was abandoned outside a Tampa animal shelter on Easter Sunday, according to a local humane society.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay wrote that 3-year-old Bogie was left in a bucket outside the its shelter Easter morning.

“We’re all for surrendering an animal you can no longer care for, but for the wellbeing of the animal, PLEASE do it the right way!” the society wrote on Facebook.

At this time, Bogie is not up for adoption. Instead, he is listed on the Humane Society’s Lost and Found section of its website.

The HSTB Shelter said if you are unable to care for your pet, call 813-876-7138 or email before bringing your pet. This is due to limited space at the shelter.

You can read more about the shelter’s services on its webpage.