TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog and her 11 puppies were rescued after they were dumped on the side of a dirt road in Seffner, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said.

The HSTB team said it got a call from a good Samaritan who came across the mom and 20-day-old pups on the side of the road.

The mom and pups were brought to the puppy nursery, where they are doing well, the team said.

“Scarlett is an amazing mom, keeping all her puppies happy and healthy on the dirt road while starving herself before they were rescued and continues to be a great mom here at the shelter!” the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said in a Facebook post.

(Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

The animal shelter did not say when the mom or her pups will be up for adoption. The Humane Society has many other dogs and cats in need of a loving home. You can view them here.