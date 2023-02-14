TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Have an ex-Valentine with an outstanding warrant? The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Special” complete with a free ride and matching platinum bracelets.

“Did they steal your heart, credit cards, or property?!” the sheriff’s office said in a Valentine’s Day Facebook post. “Let #teamHCSO know!”

The sheriff’s office said it’s as easy as dialing (813) 247-8200 — They’ll take care of the rest!

“This lovely promotion has no expiration date and applies to all past, current, and future ex-Valentines!” the sheriff’s office said. “Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO.”