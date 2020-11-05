Do you still need to wear a mask in Hillsborough County?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the nation’s focus shifts away from the coronavirus to the elections, officials in Hillsborough County are reminding residents there is still a deadly pandemic going on.

The county extended its local state of emergency until Nov. 12, which means that yes, you will still need to wear a mask in public. An order issued under the state of emergency requires that face coverings be worn in indoor public spaces.

Commissioners will consider extending the local state of emergency again at their next meeting on Nov. 12.

On Wednesday, Florida reported an additional 4,423 cases of COVID-19 along with 32 resident deaths. The positivity rate of new cases increased from 7.55% to 7.75%.

In Hillsborough County, 48,869 people are known to have contracted the virus, and 822 have died since the pandemic began.

