TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested as a suspect in a 2010 murder, according to deputies in South Florida.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said on Aug. 30, 2010, deputies responded to a suspicious incident call at a home in Oakland Park.

There, they found Alfred McMurray, 31, lying face down with a bullet wound. Deputies said a vehicle and several items belonging to the deceased victim were missing from the home.

Even after gathering evidence at the scene and through interviews, deputies could not identify the man’s killer, but in May 2022, investigators got a tip that led them to a potential suspect: Aaron Michael Dobbins, 52, of Tampa.

Deputies got a search warrant for Dobbins’ DNA and got a match between the sample and evidence collected at the scene 12 years ago.

“BSO Homicide Unit detectives determined Dobbins lived in Oakland Park during the time of the murder and knew McMurray through Dobbins’ roommate,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators said based on the information gathered and evidence collected in this case, they believe Dobbins is responsible for the murder.”

The suspect was arrested in Hillsborough County and sent to Broward County, where he was charged with first-degree murder.