TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A variety of famous DJs are scheduled to perform at Armature Works’ second annual “Haunted Carnival” Halloween weekend.

DJ Pauly D, Steve Aoki and Shaquille O’Neal, performing under his moniker “DJ Diesel,” are set to perform at the carnival, scheduled to take place Oct. 27-30. The event will be put on by Pied Piper Productions, a Tampa-based production and event-planning company.

The 300,000 square-foot event space for the Haunted Carnival will house live entertainment, two Ferris wheels, a merry-go-round and other carnival rides and classic carnival foods.

There will be a 100,000 square-foot Kid Zone, a less scary area that plans to feature a Ferris wheel, games, pumpkin and face painting, a superhero meet-and-greet and more.

The Haunted Carnival will also host a costume contest, with the winner receiving $10,000 in cash and prizes. Those interested in participating can enter to win on Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m. or Sunday from 4-8 p.m. The winners will be announced online the following week.

There will also be a dog costume contest on Thursday starting at 4 p.m., with the winning pup and their owner receiving $500 in cash and prizes.

Those 18 and older can purchase a VIP pass that gives them admission to the “Killer Beats Stage,” where they will have an exclusive view of the world-renowned DJs.

Tickets are now available for the event and range from $5 to $95, depending on the night and admission package. More information can be found online, including a full schedule of entertainment.