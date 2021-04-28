Divers to remove sailboat that caught fire, sank in Alafia River

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A unique operation will take place on the Alafia River on Wednesday.

A week or two ago, a sailboat on the river broke loose from its mooring. The mast hit a power line and the boat caught fire, according to a Hillsborough County spokesman.

Nobody was hurt, but it’s been making it difficult for other boats to get by.

Divers with the county, the sheriff’s office, and the Tampa Police Department will attempt to get the boat out of the water on Wednesday.

The plan is to drag it to the Williams Boat Ramp, which is nearby, then demolish the boat and take it away.

The sailboat is 37 feet, making it the biggest boat the county has tried to remove without hiring a professional contracting company.

A county spokesman says the boat was operational before it caught fire and sank. Crews have been sporadically removing some derelict vessels from this area over the last year.