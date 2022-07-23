Safety equipment, Life buoy or rescue buoy floating on sea to rescue people from drowning man. (Getty Images for WFLA)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued a diver nearly 100 miles off shore of Tampa Bay Friday.

The USCG Twitter said that an MH-60 aircrew from Air Station Clearwater medevaced a diver who suffered complications 92 miles offshore of the bay.

The diver, who has yet to be identified, survived and was taken to Tampa General Hospital. They were said to be stable as of the latest information.

A USCG boat crew from USCG Station Sand Key also helped the diver’s crew return to shore safely.

This story will be updated as more information is released.